Left Menu

Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police

The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered, police said on Thursday. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term, Woodruff said.The briefing by police followed a Wednesday night vigil on campus that drew thousands of students.

PTI | Eastlansing | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 22:23 IST
Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered, police said on Thursday. The 9 mm guns and ammunition were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself on Monday night after being confronted by police, said deputy campus police chief Chris Rozman. The shootings took place at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

The students who died were from suburban Detroit: Brian Fraser, 20, Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 20.

The five injured students remain in critical condition at a Lansing hospital but were showing “signs of improvement,” interim university President Teresa Woodruff said.

Classes remain suspended through the weekend. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term, Woodruff said.

The briefing by police followed a Wednesday night vigil on campus that drew thousands of students. Tom Izzo, the university's revered basketball coach and father of a student, offered words of comfort.

“Our hearts are heavy. Our loss has been great. Our lives have been permanently changed,” said Izzo, head coach since 1995. “But with a shared commitment to help each other, and a promise to remember those we have lost, we will learn to find joy once again.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023