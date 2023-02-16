Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police

The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered, police said on Thursday. The 9 mm guns and ammunition were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself on Monday night after being confronted by police, said deputy campus police chief Chris Rozman. The shootings took place at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

The students who died were from suburban Detroit: Brian Fraser, 20, Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 20.

The five injured students remain in critical condition at a Lansing hospital but were showing “signs of improvement,” interim university President Teresa Woodruff said.

Classes remain suspended through the weekend. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term, Woodruff said.

The briefing by police followed a Wednesday night vigil on campus that drew thousands of students. Tom Izzo, the university's revered basketball coach and father of a student, offered words of comfort.

“Our hearts are heavy. Our loss has been great. Our lives have been permanently changed,” said Izzo, head coach since 1995. “But with a shared commitment to help each other, and a promise to remember those we have lost, we will learn to find joy once again.”

