Gurugram: Chintels India asked to vacate unsafe Paradiso Society E, F Towers

In the current condition, due to the rapid corrosion of reinforcement because of the presence of chlorides, the structure is not safe for habitation, it said.Accordingly, you are directed to get the premises and flats of Tower E and F vacated with immediate effect as living in these towers is a threat to the life of residents in view of a report of IIT, Delhi, the notice said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:14 IST
The District Town Planner (Enforcement) has sent a notice to Chintels India Pvt Ltd asking it to vacate Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso Society after they have been declared unsafe for residents.

The towers in Sector 109 here were declared unsafe to live in by the administration on Tuesday.

The District Town Planner (Enforcement) said in view of the dilapidated condition of these towers, if any untoward incident happens, the builder will be held responsible.

"There is rapid and widespread corrosion of reinforcement almost throughout the structure. This corrosion is due to chlorides that were mixed into the concrete at the time of its production. The need to frequent repair in the structures, as has been reported by the residents, also appears to have been caused by the corrosion of steel reinforcement due to the presence of these chlorides," the notice read.

"A poor quality of concrete has also played a role in the rapid deterioration. Given the high chloride content in the concrete almost throughout the structure, a repair of these structures for safe usage is not technically and economically feasible. In the current condition, due to the rapid corrosion of reinforcement because of the presence of chlorides, the structure is not safe for habitation,'' it said.

Accordingly, you are directed to get the premises and flats of Tower E and F vacated with immediate effect as living in these towers is a threat to the life of residents in view of a report of IIT, Delhi, the notice said.

