Left Menu

JK SSRB approves list of selected candidates for 2,300 government posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection and Recruitment Board SSRB has finalised a list of over 2,300 successful candidates for government posts, which will reduce the staff shortage in various departments including health department, an official said on Friday.We have finalised the list of 1,534 candidates for junior assistant posts referred to us by various departments.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-02-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 14:00 IST
JK SSRB approves list of selected candidates for 2,300 government posts
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection and Recruitment Board (SSRB) has finalised a list of over 2,300 successful candidates for government posts, which will reduce the staff shortage in various departments including health department, an official said on Friday.

''We have finalised the list of 1,534 candidates for junior assistant posts referred to us by various departments. A notification to this effect will be issued shortly,'' Chairman of the SSRB Rajesh Sharma told PTI.

In addition to this, the board has also finalised the list of selected candidates for the posts of junior staff nurse (582) and ANM/health worker (202), said Sharma. He said these lists were approved in the 220th board meeting held on Thursday.

The chairman said there was some delay in finalising the list as some of the candidates had gone to the court.

''The court orders on the petitions came recently and we have expedited the process since then,'' he said.

On the upcoming recruitments in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, the board will hold examinations for 1,390 posts of Junior engineers in various departments, 1,972 posts finance accounts assistants and 1,395 posts of panchayat secretaries in the months of March and April this year.

Sharma said the board was working on forming a calendar of activities for the recruitment of government jobs.

''We are working on framing a calendar of examinations for six to eight months right now. The annual calendar will help in time-bound and expeditious recruitment process,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023