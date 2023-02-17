JK SSRB approves list of selected candidates for 2,300 government posts
The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection and Recruitment Board SSRB has finalised a list of over 2,300 successful candidates for government posts, which will reduce the staff shortage in various departments including health department, an official said on Friday.We have finalised the list of 1,534 candidates for junior assistant posts referred to us by various departments.
''We have finalised the list of 1,534 candidates for junior assistant posts referred to us by various departments. A notification to this effect will be issued shortly,'' Chairman of the SSRB Rajesh Sharma told PTI.
In addition to this, the board has also finalised the list of selected candidates for the posts of junior staff nurse (582) and ANM/health worker (202), said Sharma. He said these lists were approved in the 220th board meeting held on Thursday.
The chairman said there was some delay in finalising the list as some of the candidates had gone to the court.
''The court orders on the petitions came recently and we have expedited the process since then,'' he said.
On the upcoming recruitments in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, the board will hold examinations for 1,390 posts of Junior engineers in various departments, 1,972 posts finance accounts assistants and 1,395 posts of panchayat secretaries in the months of March and April this year.
Sharma said the board was working on forming a calendar of activities for the recruitment of government jobs.
''We are working on framing a calendar of examinations for six to eight months right now. The annual calendar will help in time-bound and expeditious recruitment process,'' he added.
