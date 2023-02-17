Left Menu

Mumbai: Man from Washim dies after completing 1600m run in police recruitment drive

He was rushed to the civic VN Desai hospital in Santacruz where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official informed.His brother, who is also a police job aspirant, was running beside him.

Mumbai: Man from Washim dies after completing 1600m run in police recruitment drive
A 26-year-old man taking part in the police recruitment drive in Mumbai died on Friday after running 1600 meters as part of a set of physical tests for the job, an official said.

The incident took place in the Vidyanagri campus ground of Mumbai University at 11 am and the aspirant has been identified as Ganesh Ugale, a resident of Washim district, some 550 kilometers from here, the official said.

''After completing the 1600-meter run, Ugale collapsed on the ground due to dizziness. He was rushed to the civic VN Desai hospital in Santacruz where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' the official informed.

''His brother, who is also a police job aspirant, was running beside him. The cause of Ugale's death will be clear after we get the post-mortem report. His kin have been informed and his body will be taken to Washim for final rites,'' the official added.

An accidental death report has been registered at Bandra Kurla Complex police station, he said.

