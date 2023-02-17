Mumbai: Man from Washim dies after completing 1600m run in police recruitment drive
He was rushed to the civic VN Desai hospital in Santacruz where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official informed.His brother, who is also a police job aspirant, was running beside him.
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old man taking part in the police recruitment drive in Mumbai died on Friday after running 1600 meters as part of a set of physical tests for the job, an official said.
The incident took place in the Vidyanagri campus ground of Mumbai University at 11 am and the aspirant has been identified as Ganesh Ugale, a resident of Washim district, some 550 kilometers from here, the official said.
''After completing the 1600-meter run, Ugale collapsed on the ground due to dizziness. He was rushed to the civic VN Desai hospital in Santacruz where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' the official informed.
''His brother, who is also a police job aspirant, was running beside him. The cause of Ugale's death will be clear after we get the post-mortem report. His kin have been informed and his body will be taken to Washim for final rites,'' the official added.
An accidental death report has been registered at Bandra Kurla Complex police station, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bandra Kurla Complex
- Ganesh Ugale
- Ugale
- Mumbai
- Santacruz
- Vidyanagri
- Washim
- VN Desai
ALSO READ
Over nine lakh fake coins seized from Malad area in Mumbai, one held: Police
Maharashtra: 19 year old student stabbed to death on Mumbai road, accused absconding
Nice Maple, to open stores in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai in the next six months; received 5M USD VC funds
Mail threatening terror attack in Mumbai received; NIA, police initiate joint probe
NIA gets mail threatening 'attack' in Mumbai by person with Taliban links