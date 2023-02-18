Left Menu

Foundation stone laid for hostels of 1,300 beds capacity at NIT-Jamshedpur

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-02-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 19:40 IST
The foundation stone for two hostels of 1,300 beds capacity at NIT-Jamshedpur was laid by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi on Saturday.

A 1,000-bed hostel will be built for boys, while a 300-bed facility will come up for girls, officials said.

The hostels will be built at a cost of Rs 125 crore, they said.

The minister said that research in different fields can lead to development.

NIT-Jamshedpur director Karunesh Kumar Shukla said the institute needed a hostel for a long.

He said such facilities will help the students to excel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

