Foundation stone laid for hostels of 1,300 beds capacity at NIT-Jamshedpur
PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-02-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 19:40 IST
The foundation stone for two hostels of 1,300 beds capacity at NIT-Jamshedpur was laid by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi on Saturday.
A 1,000-bed hostel will be built for boys, while a 300-bed facility will come up for girls, officials said.
The hostels will be built at a cost of Rs 125 crore, they said.
The minister said that research in different fields can lead to development.
NIT-Jamshedpur director Karunesh Kumar Shukla said the institute needed a hostel for a long.
He said such facilities will help the students to excel.
