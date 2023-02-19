Left Menu

UP minister Ashish Patel says he is confident Modi govt will take positive decision on conducting caste census

Uttar Pradesh minister and Apna Dal Sonelal leader Ashish Patel on Sunday expressed confidence that the Narendra Modi government would take a positive decision on conducting a caste census in the near future.My party has been demanding a caste census from the beginning.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 19-02-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 18:19 IST
UP minister Ashish Patel says he is confident Modi govt will take positive decision on conducting caste census
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel on Sunday expressed confidence that the Narendra Modi government would take a positive decision on conducting a caste census in the near future.

''My party has been demanding a caste census from the beginning. As far as backward classes are concerned, whether it is NEET exam or admission in central school, Navodaya Vidyalaya and Army School, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has done the job of giving reservation. This shows how much he cares for the backward classes,'' Patel, the technical education minister, told reporters here.

''I have full confidence that the way the NDA government at the Centre took a positive decision in these examinations, the same way it will take a decision regarding caste census in the near future,'' he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party over its demand for a caste census, the minister said there is a lot of difference between the actions and words of the opposition party.

''The SP is making a hue and cry about caste census owing to its vote bank politics.... When SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was the defense minister, why did he not give reservation to the backward classes in Army Schools,'' he said.

Noting that the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow this month was a huge success, the minister said Japan has promised to invest heavily in the state. ''This will provide employment to thousands of youths,'' he added.

Patel, who is incharge minister of Sultanpur district, held a meeting with district officials to review ongoing projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023