Australian university professor taken hostage in highlands of Papua New Guinea - sources
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 06:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 06:07 IST
An Australian university professor has been taken hostage in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
The Australian man is an archaeologist who works for an Australian university.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
