Anglo-Eastern Group plans to add another 1,000 Indian seafarers to existing pool

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 10:08 IST
  • India

Hong Kong-headquartered ship management giant, Anglo-Eastern Group plans to add at least another 1,000 Indian seafarers to its existing pool this year, a top company executive has said.

India is one among the major suppliers of trained maritime manpower for the shipping industry globally.

Anglo-Eastern Group is present in the country through its subsidiary Anglo Eastern Ship management India, which has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Besides, the group also owns a maritime training facility in India for both pre and post-sea training.

''Our existing pool of Indian seafarers is approximately 21,000. By the end of the current Calendar Year, we intend to add at least another 1,000 Indian seafarers to our existing pool through our domestic operations,'' said Maneesh Pradhan, Managing Director, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India.

The Group has a total of over 27,000 seafarers worldwide with it.

''India is an extremely important country for the growth of our Group,'' said Bjorn Hojgaard, Chief Executive Officer, Anglo-Eastern Group.

The Group has over 600 vessels under full third-party ship management, 300 bulk tankers and 200 tankers as well as 100 container ships, according to its website.

The Anglo-Eastern Group is the largest ship manager in the world in terms of the number of ships and the second largest globally by number of seafarers, according to Pradhan.

Having a group-owned training facility has an advantage as all the cadets who pursue the pre-sea training from the institute get hired by the Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India, said Pradhan.

''It helps us to maintain a 100 per cent global share of Indian seafarers on an on-going basis,'' he added.

Practically all Indian seafarers have studied academic courses in English, and this invariably gives them a distinct advantage over other nationalities that have learned English as a secondary language, according to him.

