PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 11:36 IST
Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will head a top panel comprising a senior official from the Prime Minister's Office, seven secretaries, among others, to monitor the implementation of the government's ambitious Mission Karmayogi programme for training of government employees.

Envisioned as one of the largest capacity-building initiatives in government organisations anywhere in the world, Mission Karmayogi aims to create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos with a shared understanding of the country's priorities, and working in harmonisation for effective and efficient public service delivery.

The mission seeks to keep the civil service at the centre of all change, empowering them to deliver in challenging environments. Thus, by design, Mission Karmayogi adopts a citizen-centric approach for civil service reforms.

The government has recently approved setting up a Cabinet Secretariat Coordination Unit or CSCU as part of the institutional framework under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) or Mission Karmayogi, officials said on Monday, citing an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in this regard.

The CSCU will have as members a nominee of Prime Minister's Office (PMO), secretary (Coordination), cabinet secretariat, DoPT secretary, home secretary, expenditure secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change secretary, Higher Education secretary and revenue secretary.

While the Chief Executive Officer of Karmayogi Bharat and secretary of Capacity Building Commission will be permanent invitee to this 12-member panel, Additional Secretary/Joint Secretary (Training), DoPT will be the Member Secretary, according to the order. The CSCU will monitor the implementation of NPCSCB and undertake activities like overseeing the formulation of the National Capacity Building Plan (NCBP) and place it for approval of the Prime Minister's Human Resource Council (PMHRC) and to periodically monitor the implementation of Annual Capacity Building Plans, among others, it said.

The CSCU will also review the monitoring and evaluation framework reports and place them before the PMHRC, ''function as the secretariat for the PMHRC'' and to align all the stakeholders, the order said. The meeting of CSCU will be convened quarterly or as and when deemed appropriate, it added.

As many as 341 courses have been published by 1,532 ministries/departments and their organisations as of January 2023, on the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi digital learning platform.

A total of 3,13,367 learners have on boarded with 5 million learning minutes on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, according to the latest update. A 'Karmayogi Talks Series' was also launched by Karmayogi Bharat last month, as a forum for all learners on iGOT Karmayogi to engage and interact with renowned experts/professionals across the government, industry and private entities.

