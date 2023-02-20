Big investments in infra sector to ensure that Uttarakhand's youth return home: PM

Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-02-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 12:11 IST
Big investments are being made in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand to ensure that the state's youths return to their villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. The prime minister, who was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers here, described teachers as a medium for big change. ''They have to prepare the youths of the state for a new century as per the new education policy...,'' he said. Large-scale investments in the hill state's infrastructure sector are creating new employment opportunities for youths nearer their homes, he added.

