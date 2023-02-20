Left Menu

Sakthidevi Charitable Trust Five-Fold Grant Event

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IndiaNewsVoir Rs. 1.25 Crore was distributed in the event as financial aid to various beneficiaries The 23rd edition of IymperumVizha Five-Fold Grant Event was celebrated at Erode by Sakthidevi Charitable Trust, the voluntary service arm of Sakthi Masala Group of companies.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir) • Rs. 1.25 Crore was distributed in the event as financial aid to various beneficiaries The 23rd edition of IymperumVizha (Five-Fold Grant Event) was celebrated at Erode by Sakthidevi Charitable Trust, the voluntary service arm of Sakthi Masala Group of companies. Thirumathi. ShanthiDuraisamy, Director of Sakthi Masala Group inaugurated the event with the lighting of the kuthuvilakku. Thiru. P C Duraisamy, Founder of Sakthi Masala Group rendered the welcome address. Mr. S V Balasubramaniam, Chairman of Bannari Amman Group was a special guest for the event. He felicitated and presented the Sakthidevi Charitable Trust Lifetime Achievement Award to Mr. D R Karthikeyan, IPS (Retd), Director, Central Bureau of Investigation, for his excellent service to society. He also gave away 'Marangalin Kavalar' (Plant Saviour) awards to those individuals and organisations who received and maintained the free plant saplings through Sakthidevi Charitable Trust 'Thalir Scheme'. Balasubramaniam also released the Aandu Malar (Annual Book) of the Trust, giving away scholarships for students, and mementos to medical professionals and their staffs working in the Sakthi Hospital. Mr.Karthikeyan received the lifetime achievement award and also inaugurated the Sakthi Old Age and Physiotherapy for patients with paralysis. Mr.Sriramulu, Honorary Director, Vasavi Hospitals, Bangalore also attended the event and offered financial aid to several not-for-profit service organizations. Mr. N Muthuswamy, Former President of Lions Club, Joint District Chapter-324, L M Ramakrishnan, Correspondent, BharathiVidyabavan Matric Higher Secondary School distributed scholarships for students pursuing higher education. Mr. M Elango, Mr. G Venugopal, Mr. D Senthil Kumar and Ms. Deepa Senthil Kumar also graced the occasion. The total amount offered to individuals and organisations as scholarships, financial aid for education, and various other services in the event was one crore twenty-four lakhs and eighty thousand rupees (INR 1,24,80,000).

