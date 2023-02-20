Left Menu

Prime Video sets Feb 23 premiere for Kannada action drama 'Kranti'

Kranti Rayanna Darshan, a wealthy NRI businessman, returns to India to celebrate his childhood schools centenary ceremony. When Kranti discovers that this tragedy was orchestrated by the corrupt businessman Salatri Arora and his cronies to privatize more government schools to fill their own coffers, he wages a war against Salatri to secure the fates of the schools and the students, the official logline reads.Kranti will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 16:20 IST
Prime Video sets Feb 23 premiere for Kannada action drama 'Kranti'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video on Monday announced that Kannada action drama ''Kranti'' will start streaming on the platform from February 23. Directed by V Harikrishna, the movie features Darshan Thoogudeepa and Rachita Ram in lead roles. Actors V Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, and Sumalatha round out the cast. ''Kranti Rayanna (Darshan), a wealthy NRI businessman, returns to India to celebrate his childhood school's centenary ceremony. But as the ceremony begins, the school suddenly crumbles to the ground, leaving many dead and injured. ''When Kranti discovers that this tragedy was orchestrated by the corrupt businessman Salatri (Arora) and his cronies to privatize more government schools to fill their own coffers, he wages a war against Salatri to secure the fates of the schools and the students,'' the official logline reads.

''Kranti'' will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023