Prime Video sets Feb 23 premiere for Kannada action drama 'Kranti'
Prime Video on Monday announced that Kannada action drama ''Kranti'' will start streaming on the platform from February 23. Directed by V Harikrishna, the movie features Darshan Thoogudeepa and Rachita Ram in lead roles. Actors V Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, and Sumalatha round out the cast. ''Kranti Rayanna (Darshan), a wealthy NRI businessman, returns to India to celebrate his childhood school's centenary ceremony. But as the ceremony begins, the school suddenly crumbles to the ground, leaving many dead and injured. ''When Kranti discovers that this tragedy was orchestrated by the corrupt businessman Salatri (Arora) and his cronies to privatize more government schools to fill their own coffers, he wages a war against Salatri to secure the fates of the schools and the students,'' the official logline reads.
''Kranti'' will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
