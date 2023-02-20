WB govt employees on 48-hour `pens down' seeking DA parity with centre

West Bengal government employees stuck to their decision to hold a 48-hour `pens down' from Monday seeking DA parity with the centre, ignoring warnings of action which may be taken.

State government employees organisations, including the 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' (United Struggle Platform), joined the ''cease work'' in different departments in the Writers' Buildings, New Secretariat, courts, schools and other educational institutions in the city as well as in Siuri, Birbhum, Medinipur, Nadia, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly and other districts.

''We are sticking to our decision on the ceasework for regularisation of dearness allowance and corruption free appointments. We are shocked with the state government's decision of a three per cent hike in the DA. We will continue with our agitation,'' said a protestor at the food and supplies department here.

The state government has issued a warning stating that employees who stay away from work on these two days will have to face action.

''We will issue show cause and initiate disciplinary action if they fail to furnish satisfactory explanation for their absence from office,'' said an official at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

The state government on February 15 announced a pay hike of three per cent additional DA to its employees in the 2023-24 budget after the presentation of the state budget at the assembly.

''We cannot accept this hike. We are not beggars. We are demanding what we deserve and will not settle for anything less," primary school teacher and an activist of Sangrami Joutha Mancha, Pijush Kanti Roy said.

Several agitating employees are holding an indefinite hunger strike under the banner of 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' at Shahid Minar grounds in the heart of the city for about a week now.

