School students clash during cricket game in Virar; cross complaints filed
Two groups of school students clashed in Mandvi in Virar during a cricket match, after which cross complaints were filed, a police official said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday and it is being probed, Virar police station sub inspector Pravin Jagtap said.
