SFI activists demonstrate on CU campus demanding student union elections

20-02-2023
Around 100 activists of CPI(M) students' wing on Monday ''barged into'' the campus of Calcutta University's College Street campus, demanding that student union elections be held at the earliest, a police officer said.

Some of the members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) gathered before the union room on the university's premises and shouted slogans against the TMC, disrupting academic activities for a while, he said.

The police had a tough time dispersing them, he said, adding that no untoward incident was reported during the protest.

Subhajit Sarkar, the SFI state committee member, said, ''The activists rook out a rally from the university's Rajabazar campus to College Street, covering a distance of one kilometre, raising our demand for student elections.'' ''None of the general students are with the ruling TMCP. Today, general students, who are our supporters, ignored threats by the TMCP and voiced their legitimate demands. The TMCP's reign of terror has to end,'' Sarkar said.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) had won the last student elections in CU, held in 2017.

A TMCP spokesperson said, ''We did not stop the SFI despite its attempt to provoke us. The SFI disrupted academic activities on the campus today. We will respond to this aggression in a peaceful manner.'' Asked about the SFI demand, he said, ''The higher education department will take the call. When polls happen, every higher educational institution, including CU, will get to take part. There is no point politicising the issue.''

