Antier launches 60-day blockchain prog for engineering students in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 19:14 IST
Blockchain consultancy firm Antier on Monday said it will launch a 60-day programme to upskill engineering students in Punjab.

Mohali-based company's founder and CEO Vikram R Singh said with this programme under the aegis of Antier School of Blockchain (ASB), the company aims to build a base of the largest number of blockchain engineers in Punjab over the next 10 years.

''By establishing industry-academia linkages to create a flourishing business ecosystem in Punjab in collaboration with the government, private enterprises and colleges, we want to make the most of the immense employment generation potential of blockchain by providing trained manpower,'' Singh said here.

There are 174 engineering colleges in Punjab -- 148 private and 26 public colleges -- and ''we are open to collaborate with all those who want to avail our services to achieve optimum results. To begin with, blockchain should be made a part of the curriculum as a specialisation in all technical colleges across the state,'' he said.

Currently, the company's headcount stands at 600, which the CEO claims is the largest among all blockchain companies.

Singh said the company aims to turn the city into a tech hub on the lines of Bengaluru with the ASB acting as a stimulus to facilitate a tech ecosystem for businesses to thrive, thus benefiting startups, business owners, big tech companies and policymakers alike.

''While one lakh students migrate from Punjab every year for education, our industry-relevant courses will stem this tide and enhance the employability of tech graduates,'' he said.

The company's service basket includes blockchain development, metaverse development, mobile app development, smart contract development, non-fungible token (NFT) development and digital marketing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

