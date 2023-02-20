Left Menu

Over 1,000 students attend Study Australia Roadshow in Coimbatore

Updated: 20-02-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 19:32 IST
Over 1,000 students attend Study Australia Roadshow in Coimbatore
More than 1,000 students from various schools, colleges, and universities in and around the city on Monday attended the Study Australia roadshow organised by Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Australian Government agency) here.

Ten of Australia's top Universities showcased their offerings at the roadshow, as the country is home to some of the best varsities in the world. Trade Commissioner, Australia's Trade and Investment Commissioner in Chennai, Abdul Ekram highlighted the new opportunities available to Indian students with the signing of Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) between India and Australia.

The University Grants Commission in India recently announced draft guidelines for foreign universities to set up branch campuses in India, which is another step towards bringing the Australian education closer to Indian students, he pointed out.

The Australia – India Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement supports international students graduating with a diploma or trade qualification to stay and work in that nation for up to 18 months post study, while bachelor's and master's degrees allow students to remain in the country for two and three years, respectively.

A four-year post-study work right will be accorded to Indian students graduating with doctoral degrees. There is also a special allowance for Indian students who graduate with first-class honours in a bachelor's degree in STEM or Information and Communications Technology (ICT) fields. Those students will be permitted to stay and work in Australia for up to three years.

A total of 1,000 visas per year will be reserved for Indian students allowing recipients to study or receive training in Australia for up to four months, he noted.

The roadshow started from February 17 in Bengaluru and will be held in Visakhapatnam on February 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

