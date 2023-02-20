India vs Ireland T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Following is the scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland here on Monday.

India Women: Shafali Verma c Hunter b Delany 24 Smriti Mandhana c Lewis b Prendergast 87 Harmanpreet Kaur c Prendergast b Delany 13 Richa Ghosh c Lewis b Delany 0 Jemimah Rodrigues st Waldron b Kelly 19 Deepti Sharma c Dempsey b Prendergast 0 Pooja Vastrakar not out 2 Extras: (LB-2 W-8) 10 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 155 Fall of wickets: 1/62 2/114 3/115 4/143 5/143 6/155 Bowling: Orla Prendergast 4-0-22-2, Georgina Dempsey 3-0-27-0, Arlene Kelly 4-0-28-1, Leah Paul 3-0-27-0, Cara Murray 2-0-16-0, Laura Delany 4-0-33-3. More

