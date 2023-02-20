Left Menu

Students should aspire to become entrepreneurs in space field: Ex-ISRO chief

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan on Monday said students should aspire to become entrepreneurs in the space field.Speaking after receiving For the Sake of Honour Award from Rotary Pollachi of Rotary International District 3203 at a function held at a private engineering college in Pollachi, 35 KM from here, he said a change is happening in India due to the efforts taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various areas to make the country a global leader.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-02-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 20:34 IST
Students should aspire to become entrepreneurs in space field: Ex-ISRO chief
ISRO chairman K Sivan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan on Monday said students should aspire to become entrepreneurs in the space field.

Speaking after receiving 'For the Sake of Honour Award' from Rotary Pollachi of Rotary International District 3203 at a function held at a private engineering college in Pollachi, 35 KM from here, he said a change is happening in India due to the efforts taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various areas to make the country a global leader. The Union government has taken so much efforts to make the academic-startup-industry eco system vibrant, and this is really conducive one for the entrepreneurs. Considering this, students should aspire to become entrepreneurs, and even set foot in the space infrastructure market, which has lot of potential to provide progress to both the nation and innovative solution providers, Sivan said. Sivan dedicated the award to his team at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as all the accomplishments he made had become possible because of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023