One seat in each course reserved for displaced J-K students at Vishwakarma Skill University: VC

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 14:41 IST
Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (VSU) Raj Nehru on Tuesday said one seat in each course has been reserved for displaced students from Jammu and Kashmir in the varsity.

He said the university offers courses that are "hybrid" in nature, with a focus on "you earn while you learn".

Nehru called upon the students from Jammu and Kashmir to pursue skill education for better career prospects.

He the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, located in Haryana, welcomes the displaced students from Jammu and Kashmir with open arms.

''One seat has been reserved in each course for the displaced students,'' the vice chancellor of the country's first skill university said.

He said the Haryana government has established Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal district near Delhi to realise the concept of 'Skill India'.

''More than 40 programmes are running in the university and one seat in each course has been reserved for displaced students from Jammu and Kashmir so that they can make a career by engaging with skill education,'' Nehru said.

He said the university is directly associated with industry under a dual-integrated model.

Therefore, after studying at our university, students can directly connect with the industry. Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will facilitate every student to come on the employment model, he added.

Nehru said the university also offers scholarships to meritorious students.

