Use of technology in education improving academic results: Byju's co-founder

Penetration of technology in the education sector is giving improved academic results, Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder of BYJU's, said on Tuesday.

Edtech is an area which has seen growth, especially since Covid-19. The use of technology in education is delivering improved academic results, she told PTI.

''It is a responsibility and duty to ensure that while we do well as an organisation we go beyond business and we do good for society. Education is one sector where you have benefits of double bottom line. I don't think many other sectors can actually stake that claim,'' Gokulnath said on the sidelines of GSV + Emeritus India Summit event in Gurugram.

On the contribution of BYJU's, she said the ed-tech company has close to 7.5 million paying customers and another 5.5 million students from the remotest part of the country who are being given online learning for free.

''There is a 6 per cent increase in academic improvement... This is what the sector is capable of doing... you have great content you can distribute it to the deepest parts of the country to the further part of the world and impact is multiplied,'' she said.

According to Gokulnath, 25 per cent of BYJU's student base is outside India. The Bengaluru-based company provides early learning, middle school education and test preparation, among others.

