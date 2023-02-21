Left Menu

State govt dissolves Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-02-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 17:01 IST
The state government on Tuesday dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) located at Hamirpur, whose functioning was suspended after the recruitment exam paper for junior office assistants (IT) was leaked in December. “The reports of departmental inquiry and vigilance bureau pointed out irregularities and papers were being leaked and sold to selective people for the past three years, following which the state government has decided to dissolve the commission with immediate effect,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, adding that complaints were also received with regards to the exams held recently.

The ongoing recruitment process by HPSSC has been transferred to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Shimla, for the convenience of the candidates till an alternative arrangement is made or a testing agency is constituted, he told reporters here.

All the examinations would be conducted by the HPPSC and further action on examinations already conducted and results declared or not declared including interviews and documentation would be taken by the HPPSC, he said.

The employees of HPSSC have been transferred to the surplus pool and options will be given to them to join new departments of their choice, the CM added.

