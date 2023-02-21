Visionary Deendayal Upadhyaya's ideas were suppressed, says TN Governor

The ideas of Indian politician and integral humanism proponent Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya were suppressed because he was associated with the Jana Sangh, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Tuesday.

Over the years, policies in the country were formulated from the eyes or perspective of philosophers like Karl Marx or Rousseau, and it lacked Indian spirit, the Governor said.

Also, he appealed to the people not to confuse Dharma with Hindu religion as Dharma meant a set of rules in which there were no words such as infidel or pagan, but viewed all as one.

''Unfortunately, for a long time, the ideas of this great visionary Deendayal were suppressed because he was associated with the Jana Sangh. His Integral Humanism (theory) may sound highly philosophical but it is easily explained to an illiterate person in our country. What he has said is something which is there in our sanskriti (culture) and our Bharat,'' the Governor said after releasing the Tamil version of Upadhyaya's Dispersions of Thought and Integral Humanism at a function held at Raj Bhavan here in association with the Alagappa University Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay Chair.

''He hasn't gone out of the world. He systematically explained what's there in the heart and soul of Bharatiya,'' Ravi said at the book release function in which Vice Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, M Krishnan; former Chairman ICSSR, New Delhi, P Kanaga Sabapathi; national convener, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, and auditor R Sundaram; registrar, Pandey School of Journalism, Chennai, R Gayathri; and author of the books and chair professor, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya chair Prof B Dharmalingam, participated.

The Governor lamented that educated persons, especially those with English background, approached the problems of the country from the westerner's perspective rather than looking inwards or assimilating the ideas or philosophies of the country.

''What Deendayal said makes sense to the common illiterate or ordinary person in the country but doesn't get into the heads of the educated especially English educated in the country. Why has this happened?'' ''The British left the country in ruins -- they totally destroyed the country economically, spiritually and culturally. It was not just a political subjugation but destruction of social, cultural and civilisation structure of this country,'' Ravi said.

In a way, the country went off the track and policies were formulated based on western thinking, ideas and ideologies, he said and added that these ideas and ideologies have brought ''so much pain, suffering and destruction in the world.'' ''Even after 70 years of British having left the country, we kept dividing the country and sub-divided in terms of race, religion, caste, creed and language. In 1951, the number of castes doubled. All these divisions happened due to western ideas and ideologies,'' the Governor emphasised.

Four factors were responsible for this. First, the theology that believes in ethnocentric view of life that god created humans and the rest of the creation for the pleasure of human. This, he said, made the relation between human and nature one of exploitation leading to conflict between the two resulting in the problems we are facing today.

In contrast, our 'Bharatiya perspective' shows that humans are not the ''centre of creation but are part of the entire creation''. ''We are children of the same mother Earth - all have been integrally created. We say 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah jana' (May everyone be happy),'' he said.

Secondly, English naturalist Charles Darwin's theory on survival of the fittest did not encourage compassion for others, particularly the weak. ''This is the law of the jungle where there's no compassion, there's no sense of right or wrong. In our approach, there's nothing like survival of the fittest. It has always been 'let all together prosper'. This philosophical approach is embedded in our psychology and our Constitution grants equal rights and equality,'' Ravi said.

The third factor that influenced Indian modern thinking was that of German philosopher Karl Marx who had said that society is in perpetual conflict between haves and have nots. ''Marx had in 1952 said that British should destroy India's social order because a society that worships cows and monkeys have no business to survive,'' the Governor said.

The fourth one was philosopher Jean Jacques Rousseau who had advocated social contract, the governor said adding that in contrast, ''Bharat looked upon the entire country as one family''.

He regretted that guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu colleges were paid Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month and this was not at all sufficient to run the family. ''How can the guest lecturer take care of his family for such a measly sum? It is indignity and an insult. This has to change,'' he said.

Ravi also stressed on the need to adapt an integral approach for the well-being of the country.

