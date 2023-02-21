Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi Karnataka Sangha's 75th anniversary celebration on Feb 25

More than 1,000 artists from all districts of the state have been invited for the cultural programmes, he said.Currently, approximately 10,000-12,000 people natives of Karnataka are residing in the national capital of which which, around 3,500 are members of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha, he said, adding that the event aims to bring them together and build a cultural bond.Nagaraja also mentioned that it is a non-political event.

PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi Karnataka Sangha's 75th anniversary celebration on Feb 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a two-day event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium here on February 25, officials said on Tuesday. Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiiji of Adichunchanagiri Math, Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Math, Nanjavadhutha Swamiji of Sri Spatikapura, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt will be present on the occasion. D Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and BJP leader C T Ravi will also be present among others dignitaries on the inaugural day, they said.

BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh, Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar are scheduled to be present during the valedictory function on February 26.

Briefing media, Delhi Karnataka Sangha president C M Nagaraja said the two-day celebrations will showcase the cultural richness of the state through traditional music, dance and poetry recitation. More than 1,000 artists from all districts of the state have been invited for the cultural programmes, he said.

Currently, approximately 10,000-12,000 people natives of Karnataka are residing in the national capital of which which, around 3,500 are members of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha, he said, adding that the event aims to bring them together and build a cultural bond.

Nagaraja also mentioned that it is a ''non-political event''.

