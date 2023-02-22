Accused tries to flee after 'attacking' policemen in TN, shot at and captured

The city police opened fire on an accused here on Wednesday after he 'attacked' them and tried to flee, a senior official said.

The accused, detained in connection with assaulting a policeman earlier, attacked and injured two cops before a woman sub-inspector of police fired at him, Additional Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha said.

The accused, Surya, was being taken by the police team when he tried to escape from them, reportedly under the pretext of answering nature's call.

Sinha said the accused got hold of a knife from a nearby sugarcane shop and attacked two constables, even as the sub-inspector issued repeated warnings to him, but in vain.

''Then she even fired in air but again he did not heed. Then she fired at his left leg and he was captured and rushed to Kilpauk Medical College. One accused and two cosntables were injured and they are out of danger,'' he told reporters.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal later visited the injured policemen at the hospital.

