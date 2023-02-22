Left Menu

Accused tries to flee after 'attacking' policemen in TN, shot at and captured

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 14:46 IST
Accused tries to flee after 'attacking' policemen in TN, shot at and captured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city police opened fire on an accused here on Wednesday after he 'attacked' them and tried to flee, a senior official said.

The accused, detained in connection with assaulting a policeman earlier, attacked and injured two cops before a woman sub-inspector of police fired at him, Additional Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha said.

The accused, Surya, was being taken by the police team when he tried to escape from them, reportedly under the pretext of answering nature's call.

Sinha said the accused got hold of a knife from a nearby sugarcane shop and attacked two constables, even as the sub-inspector issued repeated warnings to him, but in vain.

''Then she even fired in air but again he did not heed. Then she fired at his left leg and he was captured and rushed to Kilpauk Medical College. One accused and two cosntables were injured and they are out of danger,'' he told reporters.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal later visited the injured policemen at the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023