GJM, Hamro party withdraw 12-hr bandh in Darjeeling hills on Thursday

The pro-Gorkhaland parties on Wednesday withdrew a planned 12-hour bandh in Darjeeling hills on February 23, citing the class 10 West Bengal board exams which are starting on that date.The parties, however, maintained that they would continue to fight for the aspirations of the hill people.The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha GJM and Hamro Party had on Tuesday called for a 12-hour strike in the Darjeeling hills on February 23 to protest a motion passed in the state Assembly opposing attempts to divide the state.

PTI | Darjeeling | Updated: 22-02-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 15:02 IST
The parties, however, maintained that they would continue to fight for the aspirations of the hill people.

The parties, however, maintained that they would continue to fight for the aspirations of the hill people.

The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) and Hamro Party had on Tuesday called for a 12-hour strike in the Darjeeling hills on February 23 to protest a motion passed in the state Assembly opposing “attempts to divide the state”. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promptly reacted stating she would not allow any ''forcible shutdown'' in the hills and had ordered the administration to take necessary steps to handle the situation.

''We have decided as there is a Madhyamik exam from February 23. We would withdraw our appeal for shutdown for the time being.

“We were getting feedback from various sections who said they support the demand of Gorkhaland but don't want shutdown as that might have an adverse impact on students,'' Hamro party supremo Ajoy Edwards told PTI.

