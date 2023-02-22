UP Budget: Rs 1 lakh each allocated for madrassas to set up computer labs

The Uttar Pradesh government in its budget presented on Wednesday allocated Rs 1 lakh each for madrassas to set up computer labs. There are an estimated 23,000 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh of which only 561 receive grants from the state government. According to an official statement, for the welfare of minority communities, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has also made a provision to pay an honorarium of Rs 6,000 per month to graduate teachers and Rs 12,000 per month to B.Ed. teachers with masters teaching modern subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science etc.

A budgetary provision of Rs 681 lakh for the construction of hostels and school building in the financial year 2023-2024 for the minority institutions have also been made the statement said. The state government on Wednesday presented a Rs 6,90,242.43 crore Budget, including new schemes worth Rs 32,721.96 crore, for the upcoming financial year.

