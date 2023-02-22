Left Menu

UP Budget: Rs 1 lakh each allocated for madrassas to set up computer labs

There are an estimated 23,000 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh of which only 561 receive grants from the state government. The state government on Wednesday presented a Rs 6,90,242.43 crore Budget, including new schemes worth Rs 32,721.96 crore, for the upcoming financial year.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-02-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 15:13 IST
UP Budget: Rs 1 lakh each allocated for madrassas to set up computer labs
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government in its budget presented on Wednesday allocated Rs 1 lakh each for madrassas to set up computer labs. There are an estimated 23,000 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh of which only 561 receive grants from the state government. According to an official statement, for the welfare of minority communities, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has also made a provision to pay an honorarium of Rs 6,000 per month to graduate teachers and Rs 12,000 per month to B.Ed. teachers with masters teaching modern subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science etc.

A budgetary provision of Rs 681 lakh for the construction of hostels and school building in the financial year 2023-2024 for the minority institutions have also been made the statement said. The state government on Wednesday presented a Rs 6,90,242.43 crore Budget, including new schemes worth Rs 32,721.96 crore, for the upcoming financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023