Left Menu

Bus for street children launched in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:22 IST
Bus for street children launched in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A special bus for street children where they can get educational and counselling facilities was rolled out here. Thane district collector Ashok Shingare launched the bus, named `Bal Snehi', on Tuesday.

It is an initiative of the Women and Child Welfare department, to be run through an NGO.

Such buses will also be introduced in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Mumbai, officials said.

Every bus, with capacity to accommodate 25 children at a time, will visit six places in the district and have a counsellor, teachers and a care taker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023