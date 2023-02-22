Bus for street children launched in Thane
PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:22 IST
A special bus for street children where they can get educational and counselling facilities was rolled out here. Thane district collector Ashok Shingare launched the bus, named `Bal Snehi', on Tuesday.
It is an initiative of the Women and Child Welfare department, to be run through an NGO.
Such buses will also be introduced in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Mumbai, officials said.
Every bus, with capacity to accommodate 25 children at a time, will visit six places in the district and have a counsellor, teachers and a care taker.
