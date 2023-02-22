UK teachers' union: ready to pause strikes if progress made in talks

A trade union representing teachers in Britain said on Wednesday it was prepared to recommend pausing a planned strike next week if substantive progress can be made in talks with the government in a dispute over pay.

The National Education Union said it had made a written commitment to the government that "if substantive progress can be made, we are prepared to recommend a pause to strikes next week to our National Executive Committee this Saturday".

