Husband of Cong councillor who voted in Delhi MCD mayoral polls defends her decision

Husband of Congress councillor Sheetal Chaudhary, who voted in the Delhi MCD mayoral polls against her party's directive, on Wednesday defended her decision to exercise her franchise.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Shelly Oberoi won the polls after defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election on Wednesday. The Congress had announced earlier that all its nine councillors would abstain from voting in the polls. Declaring the poll results, presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma announced the names of eight councillors who were absent from the voting process. All these councillors were from the Congress. Asked if Sheetal supported the BJP mayor candidate, her husband Ved Pal denied the charge. ''The Congress had decided to abstain from voting (in the mayoral polls) around two months ago. The party did not issue any fresh guideline on not participating in voting for the polls,'' Pal told PTI. He further said all councillors and parties should participate in such voting exercises for the development of their respective wards. There was no comment from the Congress councillor on the development. Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said they have learnt that one party councillor had participated in the voting, and that they were trying to identify that person. The arithmetic in the mayoral poll was favouring the AAP which had 150 votes against the BJP's 113, out of the total of 274 votes. There were two votes of independent councillors.

However, Oberoi received all the votes accounted for by her party, while the BJP got three votes extra against its total strength.

The electoral college comprised 250 votes from the elected councillors, seven BJP Lok Sabha members and three AAP Rajya Sabha members from Delhi and 14 MLAs, including 13 from the AAP and one from the BJP.

The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the December 4 MCD polls last year, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.

