G7 FinMins to discuss Ukraine aid programme - German ministry sources

The main topic at the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers' meeting hosted by Japan in the Indian city of Bangalore on Thursday will be financial support to Ukraine, according to German finance ministry sources. International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva will give an update on the planned aid programme at the meeting, which the sources said has been discussed intensely.

The IMF aims to adopt a new aid programme for Ukraine by the end of March. The G7 finance ministers are expected to issue a joint statement after their talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)