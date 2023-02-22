G7 FinMins to discuss Ukraine aid programme - German ministry sources

The main topic at the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers' meeting chaired by Japan in the Indian city of Bangalore on Thursday will be financial support to Ukraine, according to German finance ministry sources.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko will also join the discussions as well as central bank governors. International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva will give an update on a planned aid programme for Ukraine at the meeting, which the sources said has been discussed intensely.

The IMF aims to adopt a new aid programme for Ukraine by the end of March, they said. The G7 finance ministers are expected to issue a joint statement after their talks, according to the sources. The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

The G7 meeting will be followed later in the week by a broader gathering of G20 financial leaders from the world's major economies, to be hosted in Bangalore by India, which has the G20 presidency. The Ukraine war and the global economy are expected to be the focus of the G20 talks. Friday will mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

