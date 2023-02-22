Left Menu

In slip of tongue, CM Shinde says he has informed `election commission' about MPSC students' demand

In a mix-up that perhaps showed what is on his mind, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his government had asked the Election Commission to defer the implementation of the new exam pattern of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission MPSC.He, obviously, meant to say that the government had written about the students demand to the MPSC which conducts competitive exams for various government posts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:44 IST
In slip of tongue, CM Shinde says he has informed `election commission' about MPSC students' demand
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a mix-up that perhaps showed what is on his mind, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his government had asked the ''Election Commission'' to defer the implementation of the new exam pattern of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

He, obviously, meant to say that the government had written about the students' demand to the MPSC which conducts competitive exams for various government posts. A section of students has been demanding that the MPSC should implement its new exam pattern from 2025 and not this year. ''We agree with the demands of students aspiring to appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examinations,'' Shinde told reporters.

But then he said that the government had conveyed this stand ''to the election commission'' and ''a positive decision is expected from the election commission.'' The EC recently recognized the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the party's bow and arrow symbol in a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray group.

The Supreme Court is also hearing various petitions related to the tussle between the Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023