In slip of tongue, CM Shinde says he has informed `election commission' about MPSC students' demand

In a mix-up that perhaps showed what is on his mind, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his government had asked the ''Election Commission'' to defer the implementation of the new exam pattern of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

He, obviously, meant to say that the government had written about the students' demand to the MPSC which conducts competitive exams for various government posts. A section of students has been demanding that the MPSC should implement its new exam pattern from 2025 and not this year. ''We agree with the demands of students aspiring to appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examinations,'' Shinde told reporters.

But then he said that the government had conveyed this stand ''to the election commission'' and ''a positive decision is expected from the election commission.'' The EC recently recognized the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the party's bow and arrow symbol in a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray group.

The Supreme Court is also hearing various petitions related to the tussle between the Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the party.

