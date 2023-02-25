IMF flags debt disagreements, says banning crypto should not be off table

There are some disagreements over restructuring debt for distressed economies, the chief of the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday at a G20 meeting, adding that banning private cryptocurrencies should be part of discussions.

"On debt restructuring, while there are still some disagreements, we now have the global sovereign debt roundtable with consideration of all public and private creditors," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"We just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries."

