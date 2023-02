G20 chair India says most members condemn Ukraine war

G20 chair India on Saturday said most members of the bloc "strongly condemned" the war in Ukraine and reiterated their positions demanding Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine.

In a statement at the end of financial leaders' meet near Bengaluru, India said the statement condemning Russia's war was endorsed by all members except Russia and China. India stuck to the language used in the G20 leaders' declaration in Bali last year on the conflict, adding that it recognised that the bloc was not the forum to resolve security issues, while acknowledging that such issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.

"The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war," the statement said.

