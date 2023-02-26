Vintage wheels on display in Jamshedpur

Nearly 70 vintage vehicles, including an Austin 7 manufactured in 1926, have been put on display at the verdant Gopal Maidan here, as part of a classic car and bike rally.

The two-day event, organised by Tata Steel on the occasion of the 184th Founder's Day celebrations, saw many enthusiasts gathering at the venue with their prized possessions, and some taking part to catch a glimpse of the beauties from the yesteryears.

People were also seen clicking selfies with the golden oldies that basked in glory at the rally, which was flagged off on Saturday by Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director T V Narendran.

''Not just from various parts of Jharkhand, participants from Bengal and Odisha, too, drove down to Jamshedpur to showcase their vintage cars at the second edition of Jamshedpur Classic and Vintage Car and Bike rally, being held on February 25 and 26,'' Narendran said.

He also that the number of vehicles that took part this year has almost doubled.

''In the first edition, just 40 vehicles attended the rally. This year, the response has been tremendous. The oldest vehicle to grace the rally was a 1926 edition of Austin 7 car. The youngest one to participate is a 1983 Fiat,'' the CEO explained.

Tata Steel seeks to make the vintage car rally a sought-after annual event not just in Jamshedpur, but also in India, he added.

