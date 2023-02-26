Left Menu

Vintage wheels on display in Jamshedpur

This year, the response has been tremendous. The youngest one to participate is a 1983 Fiat, the CEO explained.Tata Steel seeks to make the vintage car rally a sought-after annual event not just in Jamshedpur, but also in India, he added.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-02-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 12:59 IST
Vintage wheels on display in Jamshedpur
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 70 vintage vehicles, including an Austin 7 manufactured in 1926, have been put on display at the verdant Gopal Maidan here, as part of a classic car and bike rally.

The two-day event, organised by Tata Steel on the occasion of the 184th Founder's Day celebrations, saw many enthusiasts gathering at the venue with their prized possessions, and some taking part to catch a glimpse of the beauties from the yesteryears.

People were also seen clicking selfies with the golden oldies that basked in glory at the rally, which was flagged off on Saturday by Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director T V Narendran.

''Not just from various parts of Jharkhand, participants from Bengal and Odisha, too, drove down to Jamshedpur to showcase their vintage cars at the second edition of Jamshedpur Classic and Vintage Car and Bike rally, being held on February 25 and 26,'' Narendran said.

He also that the number of vehicles that took part this year has almost doubled.

''In the first edition, just 40 vehicles attended the rally. This year, the response has been tremendous. The oldest vehicle to grace the rally was a 1926 edition of Austin 7 car. The youngest one to participate is a 1983 Fiat,'' the CEO explained.

Tata Steel seeks to make the vintage car rally a sought-after annual event not just in Jamshedpur, but also in India, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023