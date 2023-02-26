Left Menu

CavinKare honours TN-based NGO for distinguished service

A chartered accountant by profession, Raman launched various vocational skilling initiatives and transformed the Sangams school to an exclusive education space.Kolkata-based Abul Hasan Sahani was selected for the CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence at the 21st edition of CavinKare ability awards held recently.Sahani runs the non-profitable, non-religious philanthropic organisation Institute for the handicapped and backward people in Kolkata which works for children with disabilities and people from the socio economically backward classes.Odisha-based Sushree Sarangi was selected for the CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards.

26-02-2023
The secretary of Amar Seva Sangam, an organisation engaged in providing disability services and support from Tenkasi district, S Sankara Raman was presented with the CavinKare Ability Special Recognition award instituted by city-based CavinKare Ltd and Ability Foundation here recently.

Sankara Raman, a person with disability himself has seen the disparities between people with disabilities and those who did not. A chartered accountant by profession, Raman launched various vocational skilling initiatives and transformed the Sangam's school to an exclusive education space.

Kolkata-based Abul Hasan Sahani was selected for the CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence at the 21st edition of CavinKare ability awards held recently.

Sahani runs the non-profitable, non-religious philanthropic organisation Institute for the handicapped and backward people in Kolkata which works for children with disabilities and people from the socio economically backward classes.

Odisha-based Sushree Sarangi was selected for the CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards. Sarangi is a quadriplegic after surviving a road accident and is now the junior resident in the department of endocrinology, IMS and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Adventure enthusiast and a skilled cyclist Rachit Kulshrestha hailing from Pune and Bihar-based Vidya Kumari were selected for the CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards, respectively.

''The CavinKare Ability awards are entering their 21st year after two prosperous decades and it has been a privilege for us to acknowledge and commemorate individuals with disabilities over these years,'' CavinKare Chairman CK Ranganathan said.

''Watching these brave and gifted individuals display their brilliance in ways we could never even imagine is truly inspiring...,'' he said.

