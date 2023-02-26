Left Menu

Bhagwat stresses on developing villages through collective effort

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday stressed on developing the villages through a collective effort and called upon the people to take up the task.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 22:13 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday stressed on developing the villages through a collective effort and called upon the people to take up the task. Addressing the concluding ceremony of Gram Vikas Milan programme in Dungarpur, he called upon the people to come together for the development of villages instead of looking at the government. ''We have to form a group of people for working together, we have to prepare the village through a collective decision. There should be collective mind and decision for village development,'' Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a release.

''Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the Gram Sabha organized by Swami Vivekananda Gram Vikas Samiti at Bhemai, said the work of village development first starts with the thinking of the villagers,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

