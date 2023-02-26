Left Menu

J-K: 23 ReT teachers dismissed for acquiring qualification certificates from unrecognised boards

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 23:24 IST
J-K: 23 ReT teachers dismissed for acquiring qualification certificates from unrecognised boards
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 23 ‘Rehbar-e-Taleem’ (ReT) teachers were dismissed from services for acquiring their qualification certificates from unrecognised boards during scrutiny ahead of their regularisation in the Jammu division. Jammu director of school education Ravi Shankar Sharma ordered the termination of the services of the 23 ReT teachers on the recommendations of a committee which was constituted to review the pending regularisation cases in August last year.

According to a communication addressed to the chief education officer, Sharma said the committee in its report observed that these teachers have acquired their qualification from the boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education in Jammu due to not being recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023