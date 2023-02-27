Left Menu

Shailesh Pathak appointed FICCI Secretary General

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:08 IST
Shailesh Pathak appointed FICCI Secretary General
Shailesh Pathak appointed FICCI's secretary general (Image: FICCI) Image Credit: ANI
Former bureaucrat Shailesh Pathak has been appointed as the new Secretary General of Ficci, the industry body said on Monday.

Pathak will take over the charge on March 1.

''In a career spanning 37 years, Pathak has spent time in government as an IAS Officer as well as helmed large companies in the private sector. His extensive international exposure includes an Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000 as an emerging Indian Leader, an EU Visitor Program hosted by the European Commission 2003, and a Chevening scholarship at the University of Oxford in 2011,'' Ficci stated.

Ficci also announced that Arun Chawla, Director General, will superannuate on June 30, 2023, and transition to an advisory role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

