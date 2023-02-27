Durham University, UK’s Faculty of Social Sciences & Health ties up with private & government colleges in India

NEW DELHI, Monday, February 27, 2023 Durham University, UK, one of the world's top 100 universities in the QS World University Rankings &one of the UK's leading higher education institutions and England's third oldest university, is strengthening its ties with India. The university has long-standing ties with India that span research collaborations, institutional and faculty partnerships and scholarship. The Office is cultivating strategic partnerships, supporting Indian students wanting to study at Durham, developing student experience opportunities for Durham students in and with Indian partners, and connecting with Indian alumni of Durham. Durham's many ground-breaking research projects have also received research grants from Indian partners. Reflecting on the research successes with Indian partners, Professor Charlotte Clarke, Executive Dean of Social Sciences and Health at Durham University, said: "What has been achieved so far through researchers from Durham and across India working together has been truly remarkable. Building on the early success of our new Office, our presence and relationship with India will only grow from strength to strength. We have a thriving community of Indian students and graduates and we look forward to welcoming more Indian students to our globally outstanding University." The tie ups include: - As a research-intensive and world top 100 university, Durham has developed long-term partnerships with top Indian institutions including Amrita University and Indian Institute of Technology to addresssome of the major challenges facing the world today through innovative and pioneering research. - Durham's partnership with Amrita University supports key foundation industries in India and the UK to decarbonise by using the latest thermal energy innovations. Durham University has also been a part of the UK-India collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology into understanding how the water cycle in India is changing and the impact it could have. - Research involving Durham's Department of Anthropology, the Praxis Institute for Participatory Practices, New Delhi,HealisSekhsaria Institute for Public Health, Mumbai, and the Institute of Public Health, Bengalaru found that bidi rollers would be more inclined to consider other work if they were involved in shaping the alternative employment available. - Durham'sDepartment of Anthropology has also conducted pioneering research on care relationships among diabetes patients and families in Delhi. - Durham Law School enjoys close links with India, including recently the founding of a Centre for Indian Law and Policy – the first such academic research centre focusing on India's legal system to be established in the UK, and only the second outside of India. - Close ties also exist between Durham University's School of Education and Durham Centre for Academic Development and the Indian Institute for Science Education Research around excellence in pedagogy for Science educators. - Moreover, Durham University is involved in promoting sustainable pilgrimage and protecting heritage within India by bringing together UK and Indian heritage managers and archaeologists to explore and compare the social and economic impacts of heritage sites within Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Durham University has developed a distinctive leading approach to health in its Health@Durhamstrategy, which emphasises the importance of health being 'Unbound fromclinic'.The vision statement is: "Our vision for health is for people to thrive in the places they live. We embrace physical, mental, social and environmental wellbeing, and envision health as a synergy of beliefs, culture, family, community and environment. There are exciting opportunities in partnership between Durham and India to address the health of our people and planet." Durham hosts a growing number of students from India in itsvibrant and historic campus every year and many notable scholars of Indian origin are based at the University. Durham opened its first office in India, in Gurgaon, in 2020, and this, along with research collaborations between Durham and Indian partners. Durham University offers a range of international scholarships including a £5,000 per year tuition fee discount for Indian students who are looking to start their undergraduate or taught postgraduate studies. Durham is recognised as one of the world's leading universities and twelve of Durham's subjects are ranked in the World Top 50, making it a highly attractiveHigher Educationestablishment for Indian and international students. Media Information The India Office of Durham University was the first international office to be set up in the UK India Business Council in Gurgaon, India. It is operated by Shilpi Prasad, Regional Director, South Asia; and IqraKhan and Savi Aggarwal, Country Advisors overseeing recruitment. It was established on April 1, 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The event of Thursday 23 February was an opportunity to celebrate its opening. Professor Charlotte Clarke, Executive Dean for Social Sciences and Health at Durham University; Rob Lynes, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Global) at Durham University; and Professor Catherine Montgomery, Professor in the School of Education and Deputy Executive Dean (Global) at Durham University, are available for interview. They can be contacted via communications.team@durham.ac.uk. PR Pundit Deepika Girdhar 9643470449 Deepika.g@prpundit.com About Durham University Durham University is a globally outstanding centre of teaching and research based in historic Durham City in the UK.We are a collegiate university committed to inspiring our people to do outstanding things at Durham and in the world. We conduct boundary-breaking research that improves lives globally and we are ranked as a world top 100 university with an international reputation in research and education (QS World University Rankings 2023). We are a member of the Russell Group of leading research-intensive UK universities and we are consistently ranked as a top 10 university in national league tables (Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide, Guardian University Guide and The Complete University Guide). For more information about Durham University visit: www.durham.ac.uk/about/

