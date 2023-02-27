Kerala Guv suspends KTU resolutions on appointment of sub-committee for assisting VC

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday suspended the resolutions passed by the syndicate and the Board of Directors of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University, appointing a syndicate sub-committee to assist the Vice Chancellor in charge.

Khan suspended the resolutions adopted on January 1 by the syndicate, which was approved by the Board of Directors of the varsity on February 17.

''Invoking the provisions under section 10[3] of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015, Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, as Chancellor, has suspended the Resolutions of the Syndicate and Board of Governors of the University (vide Item Nos. S-041 OA6 and GB-019-R01)dated 1-01-2023 and 17-02-2023 respectively,'' the statement issued from Raj Bhavan said.

It also said that the ''Vice Chancellor had dissented'' to the resolutions.

University sources said by suspending the resolution, the Chancellor did not follow the due procedure of law as he did not seek any explanation from the authorities before initiating action. A Supreme Court order had earlier quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of the Technological University for being contrary to University Grants Commission's regulations.

The Governor later appointed a VC in-charge, which was challenged before the Kerala High Court.

The High Court had later allowed the state government to go ahead with the process to appoint a vice-chancellor at University and said the appointment by the Governor was of 'temporary nature.'

