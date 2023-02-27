Left Menu

Kerala Guv suspends KTU resolutions on appointment of sub-committee for assisting VC

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 21:51 IST
Kerala Guv suspends KTU resolutions on appointment of sub-committee for assisting VC
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday suspended the resolutions passed by the syndicate and the Board of Directors of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University, appointing a syndicate sub-committee to assist the Vice Chancellor in charge.

Khan suspended the resolutions adopted on January 1 by the syndicate, which was approved by the Board of Directors of the varsity on February 17.

''Invoking the provisions under section 10[3] of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015, Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, as Chancellor, has suspended the Resolutions of the Syndicate and Board of Governors of the University (vide Item Nos. S-041 OA6 and GB-019-R01)dated 1-01-2023 and 17-02-2023 respectively,'' the statement issued from Raj Bhavan said.

It also said that the ''Vice Chancellor had dissented'' to the resolutions.

University sources said by suspending the resolution, the Chancellor did not follow the due procedure of law as he did not seek any explanation from the authorities before initiating action. A Supreme Court order had earlier quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of the Technological University for being contrary to University Grants Commission's regulations.

The Governor later appointed a VC in-charge, which was challenged before the Kerala High Court.

The High Court had later allowed the state government to go ahead with the process to appoint a vice-chancellor at University and said the appointment by the Governor was of 'temporary nature.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023