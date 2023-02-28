Ice wall climbing competition begins at Gangles in Ladakh

The three-day ice wall climbing competition commenced Monday at Gangles in the Union Territory of Ladakh in which 100 participants from different teams, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), took part despite the harsh climatic conditions, an official said.

Member Parliament Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Additional Director General of ITBP, western command, Manoj Singh Rawat jointly inaugurated the second edition of ‘Nurbu Wangdus Memorial Ice Wall Climbing Competition-2023’.

The competition is aimed at providing a platform to future mountaineers and creating a rich talent pool for the Winter Olympics, the official said.

The ice wall climbing was organised by the northwest frontier, ITBP in collaboration with Ladakh Mountain Guide Association (LMGA) to encourage participation from across the country, improve skill, nurture talent, and give a boost to high altitude sports and Tourism in Ladakh.

''ITBP will contribute to the development of Ladakh, be it in developing 'Vibrant Villages' along the India-China border or organising adventure activities,” Rawat said, hoping that participants from all over the world could join the Ice wall climbing in future. Appreciating the organisers, Namgyal said ITBP has been contributing to Ladakh in many ways, such as exposure tours of school students to other parts of the country, organising activities related to women and holding medical camps.

''Ladakh being a strategically important place, ITBP has been given the responsibility to guard the Indo-China border under ‘one border one force’...It is our moral responsibility to take care of ITBP,” he said.

He requested a review to provide better facilities to the personnel deployed at the border areas of Ladakh and improve telecommunication facilities among others. Inspector General ITBP, northwest frontier, Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal hoped that the Ice wall climbing team would represent at the national level and international level in the Winter Olympics. Five teams from ITBP and two teams each of LMGA and school children from various schools of Leh and one team of Ladakh police are taking part in the event, the official said.

