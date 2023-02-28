UP govt turns down opposition's suggestion for committee to examine improvements in state-run schools
Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday turned down a suggestion from the opposition to set up a committee to examine the improvements in the states primary schools and claimed that their standard has improved as compared to the past.Speaking in the state Assembly, Minister of State for Basic Education Independent Charge Sandeep Singh admitted that in some schools, all classes were being conducted in just one or two rooms.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday turned down a suggestion from the opposition to set up a committee to examine the improvements in the state's primary schools and claimed that their standard has improved as compared to the past.
Speaking in the state Assembly, Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh admitted that in some schools, all classes were being conducted in just one or two rooms. He said additional classrooms are being built.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, ''There has been an improvement in primary schools as compared to the past but a lot remains to be done as everything is not right yet. So no committee is required to be constituted.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suresh Kumar Khanna
- Assembly
- Independent Charge
- Sandeep Singh
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Nagaland: NDPP-BJP coalition urges voters to vote for candidates in upcoming Assembly election
Opposition BJP stages walkout in Bengal Assembly
Law and order situation better in West Bengal when compared to other states: CM Mamata Banerjee in Assembly.
BJP has stooped low enough to insult a Nobel laureate (Amartya Sen): CM Mamata Banerjee in Assembly.
SC refuses to entertain PIL challenging bypoll to Rampur Sadar assembly seat in UP