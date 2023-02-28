UP govt turns down opposition's suggestion for committee to examine improvements in state-run schools

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday turned down a suggestion from the opposition to set up a committee to examine the improvements in the state's primary schools and claimed that their standard has improved as compared to the past.

Speaking in the state Assembly, Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh admitted that in some schools, all classes were being conducted in just one or two rooms. He said additional classrooms are being built.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, ''There has been an improvement in primary schools as compared to the past but a lot remains to be done as everything is not right yet. So no committee is required to be constituted.''

