Left Menu

Mass copying in Class 12 physics exam detected at Pune school; 9 teachers booked

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 20:01 IST
Mass copying in Class 12 physics exam detected at Pune school; 9 teachers booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been lodged against nine teachers for their alleged role in an incident of mass copying by students at a school in Pune district during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, officials said on Tuesday.

These teachers are suspected of have aided and abetted students in using unfair means writing their Class XII state board physics paper, they said.

A flying squad of the education board detected the case of mass cheating at Jawaharlal Secondary and Higher Secondary School at Kedgaon in Daund taluka of the district in western Maharashtra on Monday, said the officials.

An FIR (first information report) was registered at the Yawat Police Station against the nine teachers who were on an invigilation duty at the school, under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, they said.

The names of students who participated in mass cheating at the school were submitted to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, said the officials. The state government has launched a “copy free exam campaign'' to curb malpractices by students while writing their test papers.

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ayush Prasad said, ''The ZP has coordinated with the police department and municipal corporations to strictly enforce the “copy mukt abhiyan” of the state government.'' The Zilla Parishad has provided study notes, exam paper analysis and test materials to schools to help students prepare better for exams, he said.

''We have held several round of meetings with schools to help improve academic performance of students,'' said Prasad.

The Class 12 exams (HSC) of the Maharashtra state board started on February 21 and will go on till March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023