SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh takes over as Assocham President

Even when major economies of the world are facing the threat of recession, the Indian economy is growing between 6.5-7 per cent, Singh said.He emphasised that the chamber would stay engaged with the government, Centre and states, leading academicians, economists besides corporate leaders to find solutions to the issues, which may crop up in a fast-changing global economic and political landscape.Singh studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, where he received a degree in engineering, and got his Masters degree in Business Administration from Cornell University in the US.

SpiceJet's Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Singh has assumed charge as the President Assocham, replacing Renew Power MD Sumant Sinha after the completion of his tenure. Sanjay Nayar, founder and Chairman of Sorin Investment Fund is the new Senior Vice-President of Assocham, the industry body said in a release on Wednesday. ''I am taking over at times which are both exciting and challenging. As an economy, India stands out as a robust economy in the midst of global headwinds. Even when major economies of the world are facing the threat of recession, the Indian economy is growing between 6.5-7 per cent,'' Singh said.

He emphasised that the chamber would stay engaged with the government, Centre and states, leading academicians, economists besides corporate leaders to find solutions to the issues, which may crop up in a fast-changing global economic and political landscape.

Singh studied at the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi, where he received a degree in engineering, and got his Master's degree in Business Administration from Cornell University in the US. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Law (LLB) from the Law Faculty, University of Delhi.

