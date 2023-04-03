At IGNOU convocation, President Murmu bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Left Menu

Imparting education in Indian languages will result in world-class knowledge and science, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.Speaking at the 36th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU, Murmu lauded the progress made by women in several sectors, including education, and noted that 55 per cent of the students who received their degrees, certificates and diplomas were women.I am happy to note that there are 55 per cent girl students among those who received their degrees, certificates and diplomas at the university.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:18 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
''I am happy to note that there are 55 per cent girl students among those who received their degrees, certificates and diplomas at the university. Girl students account for more than half of the students who have received gold medals today. ''I am happy to see the progress of women in various sectors, including education,'' she said. On Monday, 2,79,918 students received their degrees, certificates and diplomas.

The president said that IGNOU has played a commendable role in promoting ''access to higher education''.

''The university has played a significant role in providing opportunities for higher education to students from far-flung areas, rural areas and economically weaker groups. With the help of flexibility in IGNOU's academic programmes, many students have pursued higher studies while managing their work, family and other responsibilities,'' she said.

''As per the NEP (National Education Policy) - 2020, the country aims to achieve 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035. IGNOU is contributing immensely to achieving this goal,'' she added. NEP - 2020 aims to make India a global knowledge superpower, she asserted.

''Among (the) many important suggestions in the NEP, emphasis has been laid on feeling proud of India's heritage and on making the Indian languages the medium of instruction,'' said the president.

Promoting education in Indian languages will result in world-class, innovative knowledge and science, she added.

