Congress' youth wing launches postcard campaign to seek PM's answer on 3 questions

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday launched a nationwide door-to-door postcard campaign through which it will seek a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on three questions. One of the questions reads, ''How much funds has Adani given to the BJP till date?'' IYC national president Srinivas B V said the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is going to start ''Jawab Do Postcard'' campaign against the 'Adani scam'. ''Youth Congress workers will take this campaign to every city and village of the country. Rahul Gandhi is constantly demanding answers from the central government and the prime minister on the Adani scam, but the PM is silent and the same government is busy saving Adani,'' he alleged. Coco Padhi, IYC national general secretary and the organisation's Delhi in-charge, said, ''The campaign has been launched across the country. It will be a door-to-door campaign where we will reach out to the people... ''We will then send these postcards to the prime minister,'' he said. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the students wing of the Congress, has also kicked off a similar campaign from Delhi University. The campaign comes days after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case. A sessions court in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday granted bail to Gandhi and agreed to hear the matter on April 13.

