Delhi govt to build cultural centre in Vikaspuri

The Delhi government is committed to providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents and connect with the wider community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:33 IST
The Delhi government on Monday said it will build a cultural centre in Vikaspuri to promote art and culture in the national capital.

The centre, with many advanced facilities for artists from all over the country, will be spread over 1.09 acres, said Art, Culture and Languages Minister Atishi.

The minister along with officials from the Sahitya Kala Parishad held a review meeting to discuss the plans for the centre. The project is aimed at providing a platform for artists and promoting the rich cultural heritage of India.

''The new cultural centre in Vikaspuri will be a milestone in promoting art and culture in the national capital. The Delhi government is committed to providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents and connect with the wider community. This state-of-the-art cultural centre will be a landmark destination for art lovers and enthusiasts,'' Atishi said.

She said the new centre will be developed as a hub for various cultural activities such as music concerts, dance performances, theatre plays, art exhibitions and workshops.

The centre will have an auditorium with a seating capacity of 260, a multipurpose hall, conference rooms, guest rooms, art galleries, library and a green roof terrace.

