Left Menu

Shares of Indian seafarers in global demand set to rise to 20pc in 10 yrs: expert

The share of Indian seafarers in the total global demand is likely to increase up to 20 per cent from 8 per cent at present over the next 10 years on the back of a robust education system, linguistic skills and young population, among others, an industry expert.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:55 IST
Shares of Indian seafarers in global demand set to rise to 20pc in 10 yrs: expert
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The share of Indian seafarers in the total global demand is likely to increase up to 20 per cent from 8 per cent at present over the next 10 years on the back of a robust education system, linguistic skills and young population, among others, an industry expert. Moreover, as the coastal trade and cruise tourism develops in India, many more Indian seafarers will be required to cater to the demand of ship owners, according to Vinay Singh, Group Managing Director Marine HR at Anglo-Eastern Group. India is one of the major suppliers of trained maritime manpower for the shipping industry globally.

The Hong-Kong headquartered ship management giant, and a major recruiter of Indian seafarers aboard merchant navy ships worldwide, Anglo-Eastern, in February this year announced plans to add 1,000 Indian seafarers to its existing pool.

The demand for skilled Indian seafarers from foreign ship-owners is likely to rise phenomenally in the years to come primarily due to aging seafarer population in Europe, and the share of Indian seafarers is likely to increase up to 20 per cent of the global market over the next 10 years, Singh said in a statement ahead of the National Maritime Day. National Maritime Day is celebrated every year on April 5 in India to commemorate the maiden voyage of the first Indian flag merchant vessel 'S.S Loyalty' from Mumbai to London on this day in 1919.

''Many foreign ship-owners have also started recruiting highly skilled Indian seafarers during the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict,'' he said. According to him, India's share of the global seafaring population is only about 8 per cent whereas the country's population accounts for as much as 18 per cent of the global population. ''At India @ 75, it is India's moment to increase its global share of the seafaring population, since it has all the right ingredients like a robust education system, linguistic skills, and a young population,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023